Bigg Boss Season 12 is back and so is fun, entertainment and lots of drama. With the concept of singles vs jodis, the show has managed to raise excitement among the audience. As the house gets divided between singles and jodis, the effect of the same will be noticed in the tasks, captaincy and nominations as well.

Among the celebrities and commoners that have made the cut this season are Devotional singer Anup Jalota and his partner Jasleen Matharu, Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth, Television actors Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar, Srishti Rode, Nehha Pendse, Singer Deepak Thakur and his fan Urvashi Vani, Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel, Romil Choudhary and Nirmal Singh, Saba Khan and Somi Khan, Roshmi Banik and Roadies fame Kriti Verma.

In today’s episode, sisters Saba and Somi Khan will be seen getting in a fight with Dipika Kakar. With this, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde will be making a comeback into the show with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Karan Patel for a task where the fight between Saba-Somi and Dipika will be seen intensifying while S Sreesanth will be seen unwilling to perform the task.