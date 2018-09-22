Salman Khan starts the season’s first Weekend Ka Vaar today. Earlier on Friday, Kriti and Roshmi become the first captains in the house. House drama kept mounting on Friday and we are sure that Salman will bring some more twists to the show. Housemates had nominated Romil Choudhary, Nirmal Singh and KV Bohra for the next week’s elimination.

Bigg Boss Season 12 Day 6 Episode 7 September 22 written updates: