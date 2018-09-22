Salman Khan starts the season’s first Weekend Ka Vaar today. Earlier on Friday, Kriti and Roshmi become the first captains in the house. House drama kept mounting on Friday and we are sure that Salman will bring some more twists to the show. Housemates had nominated Romil Choudhary, Nirmal Singh and KV Bohra for the next week’s elimination.
Bigg Boss Season 12 Day 6 Episode 7 September 22 written updates:
Live Blog
Singles Vs Vichitra Jodi
Salman Khan tells the housemates that audiences are liking Vichitra jodis than the singles in the show.
Housemates nominate Saba Khan
Housemates nominate Saba Khan for making things tougher in the house during the first weekend.
Deepak Thakur entertains housemates with his hilarious English
Deepak Thakur and Anup Jalota entertain the housemates with their hilarious takes and remarkable singing. Anup Jalota sings a melodious bhajan and Salman calls him 'Bhajan Smarat'.
Salman Khan all set to play a prank on Srishty Rode
Salman Khan is playing a prank on Srishty Rode. Salman dropped the mystery on Srishty in the beginning of the show where he made up that Srishty had something about Anup Jalota and Jasleen's relationship.