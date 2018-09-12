Bigg Boss 12: TV actors Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu have clarified that they will not be a part of Bigg Boss 12. Revealing further details about the same, the duo revealed that they have been approached for the show but, for now, they need to take of their little kids. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 12 will be airing on Colors from September 16 at 9 pm every day.

As the excitement for India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss Season 12 reaches its peak, the speculations around the rumoured celebrity contestants are keeping everyone on the edge of their seat. From Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar to Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar, these are some of the celebrity jodis that are speculated to be a part of the show. Amid such speculations, Telly actor Karanvir Bohra has clarified that he and his wife Teejay Sidhu will not be a part of the show.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Karanvir stated that they have been approached for the show and this is not the first time. But they cannot be a part of the show since they have two little kids to take care of.

Speaking about the same, Teejay stated that she cannot leave them behind for three long months for the show. Their kids, Bella and Vienna are well connected to her parents but they will need her and Karanvir around them. She added that she would not like to compromise her duty as a mother and maybe 10 years from now, a show like Bigg Boss might serve a great break for them. To which, Karanvir added that he follows the show closely but he is very attached to his babies so he cannot leave them.

Adding to the list of confirmed contestants, Shoaib Ibrahim has confessed that his wife and Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar will be a part of the show but maintained curiosity around his participation in the show. With this, Salman Khan had previously announced that Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa will be entering the Bigg Boss house this season. Bigg Boss Season 12 will start airing on Colors from September 16 at 9 PM on all days.

Read More