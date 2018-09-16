Bigg Boss 12 Launch Episode 1 September 16 2018 LIVE Updates: The wait is finally over as India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss is all set to make a comeback on Indian Television with Season 12. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show promises to much more exciting this year with an interesting concept of jodis’ this year.
The contestants that have made their way into the Bigg Boss house this season are Television actors Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Nehha Pendse and Srishty Rode, Devotional singer Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu, Former Indian Cricketer S Sreesanth, Singer Deepak Thakur and his fan Urvashi Vani, Lawyer Romil Chaudhary with his policeman friend Nirmal Singh, Actors Saba Khan and Somi Khan, Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra.
With this, two jodis- Ex Roadies contestants Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma along with commoner jodi Mital Joshi and Roshmi Banik have entered the Outhouse section of the house and audience votes will decide which 2 contestants among them would become a part of the show this year.
Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Patel give Karanvir Bohra a 'top ki salaami' as the former shine through as a dominant jodi.
Meet Desi-Videshi jodi Sourabh and Shivashish Mishra!
Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra introduced as first vichitra jodi!
Television actor Karanvir Bohra is here to entertain!
Karanvir Bohra is the first contestant of Bigg Boss 12 to join the house!
Former Bigg Boss winners Shilpa Shinde, Manveer Gujjar along with Renowned journalists Debaang and Shweta Singh join Salman Khan as guest panel.
Bigg Boss 12 to be Singles VS Jodis, says Salman Khan
Get ready to groove with Salman Khan on some of his hit dance numbers!
Ex Roadies contestants Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma along with commoner jodi Mital Joshi and Roshmi Banik are staying in the Bigg Boss 12 Outhouse.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan introduces Vichitra Jodis that are currently staying the Bigg Boss 12 Outhouse.
Bollywood actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Minissha Lamba extends her best wishes.
This year, Vichitra jodis will be seen raising the entertainment quotient in Bigg Boss 12.
Bigg Boss 12 is one of the most anticipated shows of Indian Television.
1 hour to go for Bigg Boss 12!
Twitterati cannot hide their excitement for Bigg Boss 12.
Television actor Rubina Dilaik is excited for Bigg Boss 12. Are you?
Get ready for some electrifying performances!
Check out photos of Bigg Boss 12 Beach-themed house here:
The countdown for Bigg Boss 12 has begun!
