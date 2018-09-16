Bigg Boss 12 Launch Episode 1 September 16 2018 LIVE Updates: Hosted by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 12 is one of the most anticipated shows of Indian Television. With a beach theme and an exciting line-up of contestants, the makers have raised excitement for the show among one and all. The reality show will air on Colors at 9 PM on all days.

The contestants that have made their way into the Bigg Boss house this season are Television actors Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Nehha Pendse and Srishty Rode, Devotional singer Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu, Former Indian Cricketer S Sreesanth, Singer Deepak Thakur and his fan Urvashi Vani, Lawyer Romil Chaudhary with his policeman friend Nirmal Singh, Actors Saba Khan and Somi Khan, Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra.

With this, two jodis- Ex Roadies contestants Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma along with commoner jodi Mital Joshi and Roshmi Banik have entered the Outhouse section of the house and audience votes will decide which 2 contestants among them would become a part of the show this year.