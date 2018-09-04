Bigg Boss season 12 Goa launch event LIVE updates: Bigg Boss 12 is all set to make a comeback and we could not be more excited about the same. With the excitement level as its peak, the makers of the film are formally launching Season 12 today, September 4, 2018, in Goa. Amid the contestant couples that are speculated to enter the controversial house this season are Siddharth Sagar and his girlfriend Subuhi Joshi, Bidaai fame Vibha Chibber and her son Puru, actor Shafaq and Falak Naaz, Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee, Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar, Splitsvilla fame Scarlet Rose and Divya Agarwal.

However, the final list of contestants will only be revealed once the show will be premiered on September 16 on Colours. Just like previous seasons, this year the show will be hosted by none other than Salman Khan.

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss has been topping the TRP charts for many years now. This will be 9th year when Salman Khan will be hosting the much-awaited show.

04:17 (IST)

Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra

While introducing Bharti Singh and her husband as the first contestant jodi of the season, when someone quipped whether it is Priyanka Chopra, Salman stated that no, it is not her and jokingly added that she is already engaged.

04:02 (IST)

Shah Rukh Khan was the original choice for Bigg Boss, reveals Salman Khan

In an interaction with the media, Salman Khan revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was the original choice for Bigg Boss but since he had a shoulder injury, the show came to Salman.

03:43 (IST)

Salman Khan grooves at the launch event of Bigg Boss 12

03:37 (IST)

Salman Khan says the longest relationship of his life has been with Bigg Boss.

Real life jodi Bharti Singh and her husband join Salman Khan on stage.

Face off between the Jodis.

Bigg Boss 12 host Salman Khan shares the funda of finding Bigg Boss 12 jodis.

Salman Khan sets the stage on fire at Bigg Boss 12 launch event

Bollywood actor Salman Khan makes a grand entrance at the launch event of Bigg Boss 12.

The stage is set for Bigg Boss 12 launch party in Goa.

