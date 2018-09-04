Bigg Boss season 12 Goa launch event LIVE updates: Bigg Boss 12 is all set to make a comeback and we could not be more excited about the same. With the excitement level as its peak, the makers of the film are formally launching Season 12 today, September 4, 2018, in Goa. Amid the contestant couples that are speculated to enter the controversial house this season are Siddharth Sagar and his girlfriend Subuhi Joshi, Bidaai fame Vibha Chibber and her son Puru, actor Shafaq and Falak Naaz, Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee, Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar, Splitsvilla fame Scarlet Rose and Divya Agarwal.
However, the final list of contestants will only be revealed once the show will be premiered on September 16 on Colours. Just like previous seasons, this year the show will be hosted by none other than Salman Khan.
Controversial reality show Bigg Boss has been topping the TRP charts for many years now. This will be 9th year when Salman Khan will be hosting the much-awaited show.
Live Blog
Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra
While introducing Bharti Singh and her husband as the first contestant jodi of the season, when someone quipped whether it is Priyanka Chopra, Salman stated that no, it is not her and jokingly added that she is already engaged.
Shah Rukh Khan was the original choice for Bigg Boss, reveals Salman Khan
In an interaction with the media, Salman Khan revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was the original choice for Bigg Boss but since he had a shoulder injury, the show came to Salman.
Salman Khan grooves at the launch event of Bigg Boss 12
Salman Khan says the longest relationship of his life has been with Bigg Boss.
"The longest relationship of my life has been with @BiggBoss" says @BeingSalmanKhan at the #BB12 press conference! @rajcheerfull @nadiachauhan @Abhishek_S_Rege @iyershitu pic.twitter.com/qQxM0hBVBK— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 4, 2018
"This year of @BiggBoss is even more special with @BeingSalmanKhan becoming the brand ambassador of @iamappyfizz!" says @nadiachauhan at the #BiggBoss12 press conference. @rajcheerfull pic.twitter.com/dLCwtZ3nwg— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 4, 2018
"I am a very small part of this journey. There are several other factories that come into play that make #BiggBoss12 so successful." says @Abhishek_S_Rege @BeingSalmanKhan @rajcheerfull @nadiachauhan @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/9BoULRFqPH— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 4, 2018
"@iamappyfizz and @oppomobileindia is the real jodi of #BiggBoss12" says @rajcheerfull at the press conference! pic.twitter.com/UFl1eYVQIi— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 4, 2018
Real life jodi Bharti Singh and her husband join Salman Khan on stage.
Entertainment is unlimited as the real life jodi @bharti_lalli and @writerharsh join @BeingSalmanKhan on stage at the #BiggBoss12 press conference! pic.twitter.com/j9zokWnVSF— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 4, 2018
Winners of the jodi face-off get a @iamappyfizz gift hamper! #BiggBoss12 @BeingSalmanKhan @nadiachauhan #BB12 pic.twitter.com/T5PmUWtjsP— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 4, 2018
Face off between the Jodis.
A jodi face-off is about to begin at the #BiggBoss12 press conference with @BeingSalmanKhan in the house! pic.twitter.com/XxR0eWff7C— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 4, 2018
Time for a super fun game with two jodis and @BeingSalmanKhan at the #BB12 press conference! pic.twitter.com/tGmPXGv1hZ— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 4, 2018
Bigg Boss 12 host Salman Khan shares the funda of finding Bigg Boss 12 jodis.
Salman Khan sets the stage on fire at Bigg Boss 12 launch event
The superstar @BeingSalmanKhan setting the stage ablaze as always at the #BiggBoss12 press conference! pic.twitter.com/QRoqIKGfvQ— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 4, 2018
Bollywood actor Salman Khan makes a grand entrance at the launch event of Bigg Boss 12.
And the bigg awaited moment of the day! @BeingSalmanKhan making a grand entrance and how, for the #BiggBoss12 press conference in Goa. pic.twitter.com/R8FBLHMYzj— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 4, 2018
The stage is set for Bigg Boss 12 launch party in Goa.
The stage is all set for the launch of another dhamakedar season of @BiggBoss! Stay tuned for all the live updates from the #BiggBoss12 press conference! pic.twitter.com/bjyobasDrz— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 4, 2018