Bigg Boss season 12 Goa launch event LIVE updates: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to bring in Season 12 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 12 today i.e September 3, 2018, in Goa. This year, Bigg Boss 12 is scheduled to premiere on Colors from September 16, 2018.

Bigg Boss season 12 Goa launch event LIVE updates: Bigg Boss 12 is all set to make a comeback and we could not be more excited about the same. With the excitement level as its peak, the makers of the film are formally launching Season 12 today, September 4, 2018, in Goa. Amid the contestant couples that are speculated to enter the controversial house this season are Siddharth Sagar and his girlfriend Subuhi Joshi, Bidaai fame Vibha Chibber and her son Puru, actor Shafaq and Falak Naaz, Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee, Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar, Splitsvilla fame Scarlet Rose and Divya Agarwal.

However, the final list of contestants will only be revealed once the show will be premiered on September 16 on Colours. Just like previous seasons, this year the show will be hosted by none other than Salman Khan.

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss has been topping the TRP charts for many years now. This will be 9th year when Salman Khan will be hosting the much-awaited show.