And finally, the day has arrived when the much-awaited Bigg Boss season 12 is all set to premiere today on Colors. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s show will have 17 contestants in the form of couples. Well, this year the theme talks about commoners and celebrities who will enter the house in the pairs. 6 vichitra jodis will participate in the twelfth season of the most controversial show Bigg Boss. With 89 cameras inserted in the beach themed house, Bigg Boss is going to be interesting than the previous season.

Take a look at the confirmed list of Bigg Boss 12 contestants:

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim

Srishty Rode

Karanvir Bohra

Anup Jalota

Nehha Pendse

Jasleen Matharu

S Sreesanth

Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani

Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh

Saba Khan and Somi Khan

Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra

Here are the Bigg Boss 12 LIVE Updates: