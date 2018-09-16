And finally, the day has arrived when the much-awaited Bigg Boss season 12 is all set to premiere today on Colors. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s show will have 17 contestants in the form of couples. Well, this year the theme talks about commoners and celebrities who will enter the house in the pairs. 6 vichitra jodis will participate in the twelfth season of the most controversial show Bigg Boss. With 89 cameras inserted in the beach themed house, Bigg Boss is going to be interesting than the previous season.
Take a look at the confirmed list of Bigg Boss 12 contestants:
Dipika Kakar Ibrahim
Srishty Rode
Karanvir Bohra
Anup Jalota
Nehha Pendse
Jasleen Matharu
S Sreesanth
Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani
Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh
Saba Khan and Somi Khan
Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra
Here are the Bigg Boss 12 LIVE Updates:
