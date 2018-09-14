Bigg Boss 12 house photos: The latest photos and videos of upcoming show Bigg Boss 12 hosted by Salman Khan is creating a buzz on social media. According to the photos, the Bigg Boss house will take you to a beach vacation this year. The show which is all set to premiere on September 16, announced its first vichitri jodi.

Ever since the date of Bigg Boss premiere has been announced by the makers of the most controversial show, fans are excited to know the list of the contestant. From television star Daljiet Kaur to Sreesanth, Divya Agarwal, Scarlett M Rose, Karavir Bohra, Tanushree Dutta and Srishty Rode, well the list long but neither of the celebs so far has confirmed the news of participating in Salman Khan’s show. However, the latest pictures and videos of the Bigg Boss 12 house that were shared by Bigg Boss Khabri on Twitter have gone viral on social media. Seems like the interior of the house is fully adorned with pink and blue coloured theme. According to the photos and videos, this year the house will surely take you on a beach journey.

As per the sources, the house is designed by the Bollywood filmmaker Umang Kumar. Every year, soon after a season gets over, the designing of the house for next season begins in order to make sure it looks fascinating and different from the previous soon. From secret room to the living area, kitchen, king and queen room and not to be missed the are where usually fights takes place, the bedrooms, the designers make sure they give a sassy and quirky touch to the ambience.

Earlier this month, the host of the Bigg Boss 12 house Salman Khan announced the first vichitra jodi and celebrity couple of the show. Bharti Singh and her hubby Harsh Limbachiyaa are the first one to add to the list of the contestant. Bigg Boss 12 will premiere on September 16.

