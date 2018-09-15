Bigg Boss 12: Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth and May I Come In Madam actor Neha Pendse are apparently all set to enter the Bigg Boss house this season. In the new promos released by the makers of the show, the celebrities can be raising excitement for the show even further. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 12 will be airing on Colors from September 16 at 9 PM.

As Bigg Boss 12 inches closer to the premiere date, the excitement for the show is on an all-time high. Amid heightened speculation, the makers of the much-awaited show have released two new teasers of the show that introduce celebrity contestants of this season. Looking at the two teasers, one can presume that it stars none other than Former cricketer S Sreesanth and May I Come In Madam actor Nehaa Pendse.

Dressed in a white t-shirt, black leather jacket, denim and boots, S Sreesanth can be seen toying with a cricket ball and giving an electrifying performance on the Bigg Boss stage. In the teaser, S Sreesanth can be seen saying that for him, his life was always a cricket field but now he is determined to become the sultan of Bigg Boss house.

In the second teaser, Neha Pendse, who is seen dressed in a golden shimmery top and green skirt, can be seen flaunting her sensuous dance moves. However, the makers of the show have smartly veiled their identities with camera tactics to raise the excitement bar higher.

Before this, the makers of the show have also introduced two vichitra commoner jodis, one of them being an advocate-policeman jodi and another being a singer-fan jodi. With this, several other celebrities that have confirmed their entry into the Bigg Boss house are Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbaachiya, Sasural Simar Ka actor Dipika Kakar, Ishqbaaz actor Srishty Rode and Devotional singer Anup Jalota.

Earlier this week, the photos of the Bigg Boss house also got viral on the fan pages on the show and raised excitement among the fans.

Check out the photos and videos here:

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 12 will air on Colors from September 16 at 9 PM on all days.

Read More