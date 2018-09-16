Salman shot for the premiere episode on Saturday where he was seen wearing a multi-coloured sequined blazer. Now, this kind of sartorial flair is not usual for his style but with his beard, Salman was looking dashing in his new look.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss is back for the 12th time but this time with some extra style. The superstar will be hosting the controversial show for the 9th time and has got his fans on the heels already. Salman shot for the premiere episode on Saturday where he was seen wearing a multi-coloured sequined blazer. Now, this kind of sartorial flair is not usual for his style but with his beard, Salman was looking dashing in his new look.

After Salman’s new look got leaked, many are wondering how much does that sequined blazer costs. As per reports doing rounds on the internet, the blazer is from Angelino and costs around Rs 39, 600. The actor who was always seen in his comfort zone in the show, this time seems to be going out of it to keep the audience hooked.

Fashion designer Ashley Rebello who styles Salman shared his look on Instagram last evening. Salman donned several looks for the premiere episode.

Colors have been releasing promo to create hype before it goes on air and Salman from his end is making sure to show his witty side to keep the fans on heels. In a recent promo released by Bigg Boss, he is seen quipping at his encounters with lawyers and policemen. He also said that if he had to take someone along with him inside the house, it would be Shah Rukh Khan and not Katrina Kaif.

Bigg Boss 12 will go on air at 9 PM tonight. The show will have Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode, Sreesanth, Anup Jatola, among other enter the house along with commoner Jodis.

