Bigg Boss 12: As the excitement for Bigg Boss 12 reaches its peak, Bollywood actor and show's host Salman Khan has given everybody one more reason to look forward to the show. Sharing his preparations for the show, the actor posted his latest shirtless photo on his official Instagram account. In the photo, Salman Khan can be seen winning hearts with his striking expressions and well-built body.

The wait is almost over as India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss is all set to mark a comeback on Indian television. As the premiere date inches closer, the excitement for Bigg Boss 12 is on an all-time high. As the audience eagerly waits for the show to hit the screens on September 16, Bollywood megastar and show’s host Salman Khan shared his preparation for the big day and it is jaw-dropping.

Touted as one of the sexiest man in India, Salman shared one of his post-workout photo in which he is seen sporting a shirtless look. In the photo, the megastar can be seen raising temperatures with his well-built body and too hot to handle expressions. Sharing the photo on his official Instagram account, Salman stated that this is how he is preparing for Bigg Boss Season 12.

Speaking about the contestants, Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbaachiya, Television actor Dipika Kakar and Srishti Rode and Devotional singer Anup Jalota are confirmed to enter the Bigg Boss house this season. On the other hand, among the commoners, Bigg Boss has revealed an advocate-policeman jodi and a singer-fan jodi will be a part of the show.

With this, several other contestants that are speculated to enter the Bigg Boss house are Comedian Ssumier Pasricha, also known as Pammi Aunty, May I Come In Madam actor Neha Pendse, Former Indian cricketer Sreesanth and Model Rajeev Sen.

Earlier this week, the photos of the Bigg Boss house also got viral. Several photos of the beach theme house made its way on the fan pages of the show and raised excitement among the audience.

Read More