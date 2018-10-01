Ex Roadies fame Surbhi Rana is back to add spice to the show Bigg Boss 12 again and will be seen pairing up with Romil Choudary to win the game, she has called herself a wounded tigress who is ready to attack contestants working against her. Details inside.

The temperature inside the big boss house is soaring as the Weekend Ka Vaar saw four evictions which are Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma who were evicted on Saturday and Romil Choudhary and Nirmal Singh who got eliminated on Sunday. However, the interesting twist in the game is that Romil Choudhary was given another chance to stay in the house. Remember Surbhi Rana? Who was the first contestant to be voted out on the grand premiere night only has reentered the big boss house as the first wild card entry and will most likely be Romil Choudhary’s new partner! Yes, you read that right.

Surbhi has been a part of MTV roadies in the past and has been part of a lot of controversies with Neha Dhupia. She is one of the inhabitants of the outhouse in the initial episode of big boss season 12. The ex-roadies contestant calls herself a wounded tigress who is ready to attack her contestants and she is all prepared to use this chance to win big boss 12 with her confident and new avatar.

Known for creating drama and looking for fights, Surbhi says she has analysed everyone and is going to attack them on their weak points.

Now with Surbhi inside the house again, we can expect some firecrackers and high-voltage drama inside the big boss house.

Read More