Bigg Boss 12 WEEKEND KA VAAR Episode 20 October 05 2018 LIVE written updates:
Another week, another eviction and here’s Salman Khan all set to multiply the fun on this weekend along with Govinda. Partner stars kickstarted that episode with a peppy dance number. This week Karanvir Bohra, Anup and Jasleen, Shrishty Rode and Sreesanth are in the danger zone and one of them will have to leave the house. Earlier on Friday, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu grabbed a lot of headlines after their romantic dinner date.
Highlights
Deepak Thakur and Sourabh Patel's war of words
Deepak and Sourabh took the house by storm after they get into an ugly fight over the cheating during captaincy task. Sreesanth tries to calm down Deepak.
Nehha is Gunehgaar of the week
Nehha undergoes the torture after Bigg Biss housemates convict her as the Gunehgaar of the week.
Deepika not happy with Nehha's Sanchalan in Fizz captaincy task.
Deepika Kakar showcased her disagreement with Nehha's Sanchalan in Fizz captaincy task. Salman agreed to Dipika's statement and Nehha tries to defend herself. Salman also tells Nehha that she could not understand Shivaseesh's strategy.
Surbhi Rana's advice to Sreesanth
Surbhi Rana tells Sreesanth that the girls don't need compassion or greatness to win a task.
Salman Khan's piece of advice for contestants
Salman Khan once again made it clear to contestants that everybody is competing with each other and only one of them will come out to be the winner.
Here comes a song for Sreesanth, Karnvir and Nehha
Salman gives some wise suggestions to Sreesanth, Karnvir and Nehha.
A glimpse from Salman Khan and Govinda's fun time at Bigg Boss
It was totally a full-on entertainment dose for viewers as they watched Salman Khan and Govinda in a single screen.
Partner scene recreated!
Salman and Govinda recreated the iconic scene from their movie Partner. Govinda asks either we exhale or inhale while kissing. After this, Govinda asks Salman whom he loves more Arbaaz or Sohail.
Another fun game
In another game, Salman and Govinda asked each other some tricky questions and the one who denies an answer will have to face a punishment.
Salman Khan and Govinda play interesting game
Salman Khan and Govinda play a couple of interesting games. In the first game, Salman Khan and Govinda try to guess a song played by the musicians. both the actors almost guess all the songs right.
Salman Khan and Govinda enters Bigg Boss house
Salman Khan and Govinda entered Bigg Boss house. After that, Govinda taught Shivashish and Sreesanth a few dialogues.