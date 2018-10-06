Bigg Boss 12 WEEKEND KA VAAR Episode 20 October 05 2018 LIVE written updates:

Another week, another eviction and here’s Salman Khan all set to multiply the fun on this weekend along with Govinda. Partner stars kickstarted that episode with a peppy dance number. This week Karanvir Bohra, Anup and Jasleen, Shrishty Rode and Sreesanth are in the danger zone and one of them will have to leave the house. Earlier on Friday, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu grabbed a lot of headlines after their romantic dinner date.