Nehha Pendse is one of the sweetest contestants of Bigg Boss house, this year. From her beautiful outfits on the show to her taking some controversial decisions during the captaincy week, Pendse according to other contestant has still not shown her real side to the audience on the reality show. The actor was nominated last week for not being real and taking irrelevant decisions. The co-contestants of BB12 wanted the beauty to come out of television actress Dipika Kakar’s nest. They wanted her to play individually instead of following Dipika blindly.

Well, seems like the makers were unhappy with her low performance as Bollywood Life revealed the latest updates about Salman Khan’s show. Nehha Pendse has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 12 house. Yes, you read it right! The calm lady who was known for her ability to control her temperament on the show is no more a part of Colors’ controversial show. Nehha Pendse fans are upset with the fact that the beauty was evicted from the house so soon. Now the house has only 5 celebrities on the show. According to a report by The Khabri, Pendse was being paid Rs 20 lakh per week. Well, Well, Well! as per sources, the house will now have single contestants.

The Khabri took to their official handle to share the news with Bigg Boss 12 fans. They even discussed about the former contestants of the show who were not able to give their best shot and were thrown out.

Neha Pendse was eliminated as she was being reportedly paid 20 Lakh/week, but she was proving to be useless for makers as she was not providing any content We seen it happening with #RiyaSen #KaranMehra and #RahulDev

In the meanwhile, Salman Khan last night was seen being mad at Shivashish, Shrishty and Saba for behaving badly during the captaincy and luxury budget task. He even gave them a warning of throwing them out of the show or he will make Bigg Boss throw him out of the show.

