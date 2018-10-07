Earlier on Saturday, Salman Khan didn’t unveil the suspense over the night’s eviction from Bigg Boss house. This week, Karanvir Bohra, Anup and Jasleen, Shrishty Rode and Sreesanth are in the danger zone and two of them will be leaving the house tonight. Besides this, Deepak and Sourabh took the Bigg Boss house by storm after they get into an ugly fight over the cheating during captaincy task. Sreesanth tries to calm down Deepak.

Bigg Boss 12 WEEKEND KA VAAR October 07 2018 LIVE written updates: