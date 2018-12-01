Bigg Boss 12 is full of high-voltage drama and has been an emotional rollercoaster journey for a lot of housemates such as Dipika Kakkar, Sreesanth, Surbhi Rana, among many others. Drama inside the Bigg Boss house has refused to settle down. Just like all the Weekend Ka Vaar's, even this Weekend Ka Vaar will be full of fireworks!

Host Salman Khan will not only show the mirror to many of the housemates but also question Sreesanth for calling Surbhi Rana 'characterless' during a fight.

He will address the issue when Sree crossed his line and spoke in an unacceptable and objectionable manner with Surbhi Rana. However, Sree, who is known for his anger issues and flip personality in the show will get excessively angry after Salman speaks to him and makes him realise his mistake and when all housemates try to corner him, he walks off telling the host Salman Khan that he is done with the show. Will this be Sree’s last day in the controversial Bigg Boss house?

Is an evil spirit haunting the #BiggBoss12 contestants? What new twist lies ahead of them, find out tonight in #WeekendKaVaar at 9 PM. #Tantra #BB12 pic.twitter.com/d5M8s3B3kW — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 1, 2018

It is being anticipated that Sree will request Salman for letting him get out of the Bigg Boss house as he will express that he is not able to handle the torture which he is going through!

Also, the housemates will witness a strange thing in the Bigg Boss house and feel that someone is doing black magic in the house!

