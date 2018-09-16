The much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss season 12 is back with a with full bang. It will commence with full Salman Khan's bang from 9 pm on Colors TV. The theme of this season is ‘Vichitra Jodis', which means a combination of unique couples. Some of the well-known contestants are Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Dipika Kakar.

The much-awaited reality, controversial show of Indian Television is back with several interesting contestants, Bigg Boss 12, which is going to be premiered on Sunday night, September 16. It will commence with full Salman Khan’s bang from 9 pm on Colors TV. Some of the well-known contestants are Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Dipika Kakar. Interestingly, for the 1st time the makers of the reality show allowed viewers to select their own set of contestants and through an app called Voot App, the viewers selected their favourite participants.

The theme of this season is ‘Vichitra Jodis’, which means a combination of unique couples. Surely there are many examples of this theme. Among them is the most interesting Jodi of this season is Gangs of Wasseypur singer Deepak Thakur along with his fan alongside his biggest fan Urvashi Vani. The famous singer belongs from Athar village of Muzaffarpur district, Bihar.

Deepak Thakur, born on 24 March 1994 in Bihar, is an Indian Singer, who got his first break in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur at an early age of 14.

His father’s name is Pankaj Thakur and has 2 sisters, named Jyoti Thakur and Deepika Thakur.

Less is known about his personal life, but a site called crunchwood.com as he is a dog lover.

Besides, Gangs of Wasseypur, he also sang for the film’s sequel Gangs of Wasseypur 2.

He also sang for Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz track, titled Adhura Main. The film is a sports political thrill.

Now the Hindi, Bhojpuri singer will be seen in Bigg Boss season 12 along with his fan.

