Dipika Kakar just got married to her boyfriend and actor Shoaib Ibrahim after ending her 3-year-old marriage with pilot Raunak Mehta. Dipika became a household name with the TV serial named ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ where she played Simar. Later, she claimed to fame and won hearts with her dance moves in the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 8 followed by Nach Baliye.

Bigg Boss 12 has got the fans on their heels after Colors made several changes to make the reality show more interesting. From the new theme, the new house, new format, to the list of contestants, every change has got the viewers hooked to the reality show. One of the contestants who’s making the headlines is TV actress Dipika Kakar.

It was rumoured that Kakar and Shoaib’s closeness was the reason for the failure of her first marriage. Her new husband, Shoaib has been linked to many women including Pratyusha Banerjee aka small screen’s Anandi and that’s why Kakar tying knot with Shoaib came as a shock to everyone known to the couple.

FAME

Dipika became a household name with the TV serial named ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ where she played Simar. Later, she claimed to fame and won hearts with her dance moves in the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 8 followed by Nach Baliye. Her ‘filmy’ wedding pictures with Shoaib were also a rage on the internet.

CONTROVERSY

Dipika was slammed and trolled online for the unpopular content of the show. During the show, her character was transformed into a fly, now this just got the fans irked and she came under fire. Her divorce from her ex-husband Raunak Samson and her marriage to Shoaib, underwent a baptism of fire after the news of Kakar converting to Islam and changing her name into Faiza spread.

PICTURES

