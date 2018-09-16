Jasleen Matharu, a singer, actor and performer by profession, is all set to enter Bigg Boss season 12. She will enter with her teacher, Anup Jalota as vichitra Jodi. Jasleen was born in Mumbai to Kesar Matharu and Jaspreet Matharu on April 4. Known for her singing, Jasleen has also given numerous live performances with popular singers like Mika Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Amjad Khan, etc.

The much-awaited television show of the year Bigg Boss is all set to hit your television screens today. Jasleen Matharu, a singer, actor and performer by profession, is all set to enter Bigg Boss season 12. She will enter with her teacher, Anup Jalota as vichitra Jodi. Jasleen was born in Mumbai to Kesar Matharu and Jaspreet Matharu on April 4. She made her acting debut with The Dirty Relation, a movie directed by his father. It was released in 2013. She started learning classical and western music at the age of 11. At the age of 15, she was honoured with the Best Female Singer’ title’ at the inter-college competition.

Known for her singing, Jasleen has also given numerous live performances with popular singers like Mika Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Amjad Khan, etc.

ALSO READ: Shivashish Mishra Bigg Boss 12 contestant: Wiki biography, Age, Wife, Girlfriend, affair, latest photos of Shivashish Mishra

She is a fitness freak and visits the gym properly. She is also a brown belt in kickboxing and has been practising it for the past 7 years.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Vani Bigg Boss 12 contestant: Wiki biography, Age, Boyfriend, Husband, affair, latest photos of Urvashi Vani

Read More