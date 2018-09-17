Jasleen Matharu photos: Singer Jasleen Matharu is making all the right buzz as she enters the Bigg Boss house in the 12th season. The glamorous diva has entered the house with her partner and love interest Anup Jalota, who has mesmerised the country for years with his devotional songs. As Jasleen becomes a part of Bigg Boss 12, she is already ruling the popularity charts because of her sensational personality. Have a look at 30 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Anup Jalota's girlfriend Jasleen Matharu.

Singer Jasleen Matharu has taken the social media with a storm with her sensational entry into India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss 12. What has grabbed everyone’s attention and is making headlines is the fact that Jasleen is dating devotional singer Anup Jalota. Opening up to a leading daily, Jasleen stated that the duo’s entry in Bigg Boss 12 as a couple will come as a huge shock not just for the audience but also her friends and family.

As the duo get trolled for their wide age difference on social media after the premiere, Jasleen had earlier stated that the age gap between them never bothered them so once they enter the Bigg Boss house, they will get to know the real reaction of the people about their relationship.

Born in Mumbai to Kesar and Jaspreet Matharu, Jasleen Matharu is a singer, performer and actor. Trained in classical and western music, she is also a great dancer. From mastering Salsa, belly dancing , hip-hop to Bharatnatyam, Jasleen is sure to shine through a complete entertainer.

One look at her official Instagram account and one is sure to notice her love for fashion and everything glamorous. From her well-toned curvaceous body to tattoos accentuating her beautiful body and personality, Jasleen wears her heart on her sleeve. No wonder the diva is ruling the social media with her sizzling looks leaving everyone mesmerised.

