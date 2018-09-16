Karanvir is a fitness freak and it'll be interesting to see how he maintains his body and especially his diet inside the Bigg Boss house. Karanvir Bohra rose to fame playing the antagonist in show Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2004-2007), and then an angry young man turned lover boy in Qubool Hai (2014-2015), recently he played a comic character in Shararat and Nagaraj in Naagin 2 (2016-2017).

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss is all set to premiere tonight on Colors. The Salman Khan hosted show will see 17 contestants this season with a mix of celebrities and commoners. As per the theme of vichitra jodis, six pairs will be entering the show and as reports, one of the contestants will be Karanvir Bohra.

Even for those who don’t watch Indian TV regularly, Karanvir Bohra is a well-known name. And now, he’ll be seen in the Bigg Boss house to spice up the evenings.

FAME

Karanvir Bohra rose to fame playing the antagonist in show Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2004-2007), and then an angry young man turned lover boy in Qubool Hai (2014-2015), recently he played a comic character in Shararat and Nagaraj in Naagin 2 (2016-2017).

Not just TV shows, he has also been part of a number of reality shows like Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr Ka Blockbuster among others.

CONTROVERSY

Bohra is short-tempered and it became came well known when he collided with none other than King of the Indian film industry Shah Rukh Khan. Well actually, we were not at war but Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity collided into Karanvir Bohra’s car by accident. Later, King Khan offered Bohra his car for a few days and asked him not to file a police complaint.

With the fame that Karanvir has outside, he’s sure a name to look out for in Bigg Boss 12.

