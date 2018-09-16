Bigg Boss 12 has reportedly been creating headlines after they revealed the names of all 17 people who will be the part of the show this time. With Bigg Boss 12 starting from September 16, there are several of celebrities who will be marking their television debut with the show.

Bigg Boss 12 will kick-start from tonight with Salman Kahn being roped to host the controversial reality show which will be aired on Colors TV from 9 pm. Bigg Boss 12 has reportedly been creating headlines after they revealed the names of all 17 people who will be the part of the show this time. With Bigg Boss 12 starting from September 16, there are several of celebrities who will be marking their television debut with the show. However, one of the most anticipated celebrities for this Bigg Boss season is television personality and gorgeous actress Neha Pendse.

Actress and TV presenter Neha Pendse turned heads with performance in the latest tv series ‘May I Come In Madam‘. The 5’5” tall actress, Neha Pendse was born on November 29, 1984.

The 33-year-old actress, Neha Pendse, hails from Mumbai, Maharashtra. Neha Pendse made her Bollywood debut with Pyaar Koi Khel Nahi in 1999.

As per the actress’ wiki page, she is unmarried and is not dating anyone. Neha Pendse has one sister who lives with her parents.

Neha Pendse’s favourite actors are Shah Rukh Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Kajol and Sridevi. Even though Neha Pendse is known for her pole dance videos, she made her first on-screen debut in 1995 as a child actress in Captain House.

Earlier in 2011, Neha Pendse was also seen as a participant of a dance reality show — Eka Peksha Ek Apsara Aali. The show was aired on Zee Marathi. In 2018, Neha hosted the Kapil Sharma‘s comedy & game show ‘Family Time With Kapil Sharma.’

