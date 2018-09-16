Nirmal Singh Bigg Boss 12 contestant: A police officer by profession, Nirmal will be entering the Bigg Boss house with lawyer Romil Chaudhary. One among the commoner jodis, most of the fans believe that Nirmal and Romil are going to recreate the friendship that Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi used to have during Bigg Boss 10.

It is September 16 and the much-awaited controversial reality show is all set to hit your television series once again. Till now, the teasers and promo of the show have been doing the rounds on social media. Bigg Boss season 12 is special in so many ways and all thanks to the unique concepts that the makers have come up with this time. The concept of ‘Vichitra’ Jodi has almost caught a lot of attention and the one name who is all set to make his debut in the Bigg Boss house is Nirmal Singh.

A police officer by profession, Nirmal will be entering the Bigg Boss house with lawyer Romil Chaudhary. One among the commoner jodis, most of the fans believe that Nirmal and Romil are going to recreate the friendship that Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi used to have during Bigg Boss 10. According to what we know so far, Nirmal has some serious anger issues and we are quite sure that he is going to create a lot of buzz during the season.

Some jodis are made in heaven some are born out of age old rivalries. Watch #BiggBoss12 to get a dose of the craziest jodis, starting from 16th Sept every night 9 P.M. @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @TheGarnierMan @PanasonicIndia @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/KqM72r6MRV — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 11, 2018

Nirmal Singh is an Indian Police Officer and hails from Haryana. Born in 1982, Nirmal Singh did his schoolings at Government Senior Secondary School, Dayalpur. He pursued his graduation from Kurukshetra University and joined Haryana Police department on 13 September 2007 and continuing to serve the country.

