Rohit Suchanti Bigg Boss 12 contestant wiki biography, age, wife, girlfriend, affair, latest photos: To add more drama and spice to the show, Television actor Rohit Suchanti is all set to enter Bigg Boss 12 as a wild card entry along with Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1 winner Megha Dhade. Rose to fame with his stint in the shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Rohit Suchanti is the youngest contestant to enter Bigg Boss house this season.

Everything you need to know about Bigg Boss 12 contestant Rohit Suchanti

What is Bigg Boss without interesting twists and turns that keep the audience hooked to their television screens? To add more spice to the show, the makers of the show are all set to introduce two new contestants in tonight’s episode, i.e October 22. One of the contestant who is scheduled to make a dhamkedaar entry tonight is Television actor Rohit Suchanti while another is the Megha Dhade, who has been the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1.

Rohit Suchanti, 22 is the youngest contestant to enter the house this season. After making his debut in MTV’s series Warrior High followed by displaying his leadership qualities in BCL team Rowdy Bangalore, Rohit rose to fame with his stint in Star Plus’s hit show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya in which he essayed the parallel lead role. In 2017, the actor bagged the lead role in Sony Tv’s show Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and essayed the popular role of Ratan Maan Singh.

#BB12 mein aa rahi hai #BBMarathi ki winner @meghadhade aur heart-throb @imrohitsuchanti! Dekhiye inke aane se ghar mein kya planning aur plotting hoti hai, aaj raat 9 baje! #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/iwIA0CVah4 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 22, 2018

Venturing into the digital space, the actor was also a part of ALT Balaji’s web-show Class of 2017. Interestingly, this will be the second time that Rohit will be seen sharing the screen space with Dipika Kakar as he has earlier made a guest appearance in Colors’ hit show Sasural Simar Ka in which the latter played a lead role.

Born on April 6, 1996, Rohit was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra and completed his schooling and college in Los Angeles, before he moved to India to follow his passion for acting. One look at his Instagram account and one can notice that Rohit is a fitness freak, loves to party and loves to get his photos clicked, owing to his good looks.

Before Rohit and Megha, Former Roadies contestant Surbhi Rana entered the house as first wild card entry and is still going strong. Thus, it will be interesting to see whether the duo will be able to bring more spice to the show.

