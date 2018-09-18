The most popular reality show Bigg Boss season 12, hosted by the superstar Salman Khan is back with a full bang. As we know the theme of this season is a combination of unique couples, one of the interesting couples is Roshmi Banik and Mital Joshi. Here are some of the fun, interesting facts about Roshmi Banik.

The much-awaited reality, controversial show of Indian Television Bigg Boss season 12 is back with a full bang. As we all know the theme of this season is a combination of unique couples, one of the interesting couples is Roshmi Banik and Mital Joshi. Both are friends from school, but now both of them have turned into enemies as the latter has accused Roshmi of stealing her boyfriend.

Just like the former seasons, this season is also going to be full of surprises and drama. Meanwhile, the 2 ladies have already entered the superstar Salman Kahn’s Bigg Boss outhouse, from where they had to make a vote appeal to the viewers.

All you need to know about Bigg Boss season 12 contestant Roshmi Banaik

Born in 1992, Roshmi Banki hails from Kolkata and is professional an entrepreneur.

On asking about how she feels to be a part of this popular reality show Bigg Boss season 12, Roshmi said she is quite excited about the show and feels like her far-fetched dream has come true.

A report by DNA.com quoted Roshmi saying that her partner Mital is a liar. She also believes in the mantra of speaking less and listen more,

One of the most interesting facts about Roshmi is, she is a self-established leather businesswoman but aspires to be a part of the glamour industry in Mumbai.

