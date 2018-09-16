The famous reality show, hosted by superstar Salman Khan is back with a new theme, Bigg Boss season 12, which is all set to be premiered on Sunday night on Colors, September 16, This time the theme of the season is vichitra jodis, which means a unique combination of couples, and this time 6 pairs will be entering the show.

The famous reality show, hosted by superstar Salman Khan is back with a new theme, Bigg Boss season 12, which is all set to be premiered on Sunday night on Colors, September 16, This time the theme of the season is vichitra jodis, which means a unique combination of couples, and this time 6 pairs will be entering the show. The contestants like former seasons are going to be locked in in the beach themed house for more than 100 days, with 89 cameras recording them 24X7.

Hence there will be six jodis (couples) of contestants. One of the interesting jodis is of Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra.

All you need to know about the Bigg Boss season 12 contestant Shivashish Mishra

Just like Sourabh Patel, Shivashish Mishra belongs from Madhya Pradesh and are expected to represent the common man in the reality show.

Though less is know about him, media reports say he is a farmer-businessman, who is going to be a contestant in the Bigg Boss season 12.

