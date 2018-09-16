Sourabh Patel Bigg Boss 12 contestant: Sourabh Patel who is going to make his debut in Bigg Boss with his friend Shivashish Mishra. Hailing from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Sourabh is a farmer by profession and owns around 500-600 acres of land. According to Sourabh, he has come to the Bigg Boss house because he wants to break the stereotypical image of a farmer.

Bigg Boss 12 has been creating a lot of buzz in the town lately and the fans who were waiting for the controversial reality show for so long can finally take a breath of relief. We are quite familiar with the fact that this time Bigg Boss is cross all the levels that were set in the earlier seasons. “Vichitra” jodis is something new that has been introduced to the show and it is definitely going to add an extra bit to the show. One among the contestants is Sourabh Patel who is going to make his debut in the show with his friend Shivashish Mishra.

Hailing from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Sourabh is a farmer by profession and owns around 500-600 acres of land. According to Sourabh, he has come to the Bigg Boss house because he wants to break the stereotypical image of a farmer. On the other hand, his partner is a businessman and is quite opposite to his friend Sourabh.

Bigg Boss has already hit the television screens and for more than three months over 17 contestants are going to live together under the same roof that too in the surveillance of 89 cameras. Salman Khan is undoubtedly the trademark of the show and this time the entertainment is going to be doubled. Besides this, six other jodis are going to be the part of the show and we can bet you that the fun and the dose of entertainment are going to be doubled during the season.

