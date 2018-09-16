Bigg Boss season 12 is all set to hit your screens at 9:00 pm today. Salman Khan's show is all set to welcome controversial Indian cricketer Sreesanth. The 35-year-old cricketer had appeared in reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Ja and Khatron Ke Khiladi. In September 2013, he was banned for life from playing Cricket by the BCCI, for his involvement in spot-fixing in the 2013 Indian Premier League season.

Bigg Boss season 12 is all set to hit your screens at 9:00 pm today. For the first time in the Big Boss history, there will be a pair of contestants as per the theme of vichitra jodis. The most-awaited TV show of the year will surely grab your prime time attention from today. Salman Khan’s show is all set to welcome controversial Indian cricketer Sreesanth. However, it’s not Sreesanth’s first reality TV show, the 35-year-old cricketer had appeared in dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Ja and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Sreesanth was born on February 6, 1989, to Santhakumaran Nair and Savithiri Devi. In December 2013, Sreesanth tied the knot with his girlfriend Bhuvneshwari Kumari of Jaipur’s Shekhawat family at Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple in Kerala.

Sreesanth made his Test debut against England in 2006 and the cricketer-turned-actor had played his first ODI match against Sri Lanka in 2005. In September 2013, he was banned for life from playing Cricket by the BCCI, for his involvement in spot-fixing in the 2013 Indian Premier League season.

In 2015, he contested Kerala Assembly elections from Thiruvananthapuram on BJP’s ticket but lost to Congress candidates by more than 10,000 votes.

