Bigg Boss 12 is here and all set to take the silver screen by storm. Salman Khan hosted reality show has already got fans on heels after the announcement of a new format, new theme and the list of contestants. Among the contestants, is Saraswatichandra and Ishqbaaaz actress Srishty Rode.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Sristhy is well known for grace and charm that she displays with her characters on the screen. She has always been vocal about her dream to become an actor. She got the golden chance with Yeh Ishq Haaye in 2010 and her role of Manjari was loved by the audience and overnight, she became a household name.

In her personal life, Srishty got engaged to her longtime beau Manish Naggdev, who is himself a TV actor. Naggdev rose to fame after his popular stint in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. If the reports are to be believed both are head-over-heels in love with each other. Their Instagram posts are a proof of the fact that they are inseparable and can’t get enough of each other.

What started back in 2 years, ended with both Srishty and Manish getting engaged in 2017 in an intimate ceremony. In an interview, Manish revealed that they wanted it to be a private affair and only close friends were in attendance. The wedding date hasn’t been fixed yet.

