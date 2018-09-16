The most popular yet controversial TV show Bigg Boss season 12, is going to be premiered on Sunday night on Colors, September 16. This time the theme of the season is vichitra jodis, six pairs will be entering the show. The most interesting couple of the season is Urvashi Vani along with Bihari singer Deepak Thakur.

Though not much is known about Urvashi Vani, besides the fact that she is Deepak's fan

As media reports say this year the theme of Bigg Boss season 12 is based on the combination of the unique season. The most interesting couple of the season is Urvashi Vani along with Bihari singer Deepak Thakur. Though not much is known about Urvashi Vani, besides the fact that she is Deepak’s fan. She had apparently once run away from her house to meet him.

All you need to know about Bigg Boss season 12 contestant Urvashi Vani

Media reports say Urvashi Vani is one of the biggest fans of Deepak Thakur, who started his career as a singer and got a break in Anurag Kashyap’s films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur 2’ and ‘Mukkabaaz’.

A report according to DNA revealed that Urvashi said she is really fond of Deepak’s, and that’s why she went to meet him.

She further said Bigg Boss season 12 is filled with mother-daughter, brother-sister, but one celebrity is coming with his fan. And that is me.

The young girl had even ran away from her house to meet Deepak once, as reported by the leading The Indian Express.

