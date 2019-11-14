ANR Awards 2019: The ANR Awards night was declared by Telugu actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao today. The awards ceremony will take place on November 17 in Hyderabad in the presence of many big celebrities from the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam film industries. Late Sridevi and Rekha will be honoured by Chiranjeevi.

The ANR awards, in the name of legendary Telugu actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao for the year 2018 and 2019, has been announced today, on November 14. On this occasion, late Sridevi and Rekha will be awarded by megastar Chiranjeevi on November 17. The awards ceremony will take place at the Annapoorna Studios in Hyderabad where many known celebrities from Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam film industries will be present to grace the awards night. While late Sridevi was one of the female superstars of Bollywood, Rekha is one of the living legends.

To receive the award on behalf of Sridevi, her husband Boney Kapoor will be present at the awards event in Hyderabad. Rekha will also be reportedly present at the awards night on to receive her award. Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna will also be there at the event to honour the other talents of the industry for their contribution to cinema. Sridevi has worked in over 300 films including South and Hindi Film Industry and won millions of hearts.

At the age of 4, she stepped into the South Indian Film Industry with the film Kandan Karunai. She worked with many veteran actors of the entertainment industry in her life but in an accident, she died due to drowning in a bathtub of a hotel in Dubai. The late actress is even remembered now by her millions of fans.

On the other hand, Rekha’s contribution to Indian cinema is no less. She stepped into acting with her first film Rangula Ratnam in 1966 as a child artist. The actress has worked in more than 180 films with the great actors of the industry.