Anup Jalota says, he do not know how Sidharth Shukla looks

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla who won hearts and the grand trophy of the 13th season of Bigg Boss has been one of the most talked contestants this season. Being on the limelight and keeping his hashtags on trends Shidharth hs become one of the most famous personality so far. But by a recent report singer Anup Jalota and also ex-bf of Jasleen Matharu says that he didn’t know how Sidharth Shukla looks.

Anup Jalota, who was a contestant of season 12, says that if Siddharth comes in front of him, then he will not even recognize him. Jalota says that he doesn’t even know how the winner of Bigg Boss 13 looks and if he comes around he won’t be able to recognize him. Stretching the conversation Anup says that he didn’t watch this season, and when he was in the house it was like a paid holiday trip, so he does not have any problem moving inside the house aging.

Anup Jalota along wu=ith his ex Jasleen Matharu was in great controversies before and after the show of Bigg Boss 12, and even the show that has taken the place pf Bigg Boss when had Jasleen Matharu as a contestant, who will be seen fighting the tasks to win Paras Chabra as her groom also caught number of headlines.

Even outside the Bigg Boss house, this news created a sensation. Jasleen’s family was very upset after this revelation, however, as soon as Anoop and Jasleen came out of the house, they both overcame each other and said that both are only good friends of each other and Jasleen used to learn music from Anoop. However, as long as both were in the house, Salman Khan also dragged Anoop Jalota into the conflicts.

Meanwhile, considering that Sidharth Shukla was and is everywhere since his stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house, it would be kind of impossible to believe what Anup Ji says but let’s give him a benefit of doubt, you guys.

