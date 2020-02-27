Bigg Boss 13: Chocolate boy Asim Riaz dedicates his Sultani Akhada Medal to his mentor and team, for making him what he is at present.

Bigg Boss 13: Bigg Boss being the longest season in the history of Bigg Boss, has given great name and fame to the contestants. The contestants by their talent and outstanding performance inside the house have created great fan following and given a lot to the show. Talking about Asim Riaz is the ultimate poster boy in the 13th season of Bigg Boss. The Jammu and Kashmir born boy is a model and has done numerous commercials. Like from deodorant advertisement to underwear, Asim has no inhibitions on camera. He is a fit beast and spends much of his time in the gym when not under the arc light.

Even though he didn’t win the grand trophy of BiggBoss 13 but came up as a very strong competitor for others. The model went to secure the first runnerup position and during the show, a task that always enhances fights and wars between the contestants’ name Sultani Akhada, was also been played by Asim Riaz, and in which he won the medal.

Asim Riaz has dedicated the medal of Sultani Akhada to his mentor Sangeeta Bhatia and his talent management agency. He considers this as a milestone in his career as he entering Bigg Boss 13 and the name and fame he has achieved while his stint in the show has been momentous.

The young model during his journey was applauded for his talent for rapping and was the first contestant to win an Elite Club membership and make his place in the finals. Asim shares that the medal belongs to his team as it won’t be possible for him to be like what he is right now without the support of his team, the message conveyed truly shows how dedicated and loyal he is to is members.

