Bigg Boss 13: In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode Salman Khan clearly can be seen backing Sidharth Shukla, to which Gauhar Khan in her recent tweet wrote: Shocking! watching different BiggBoss aggression is Justified by all means

Bigg Boss 13: Is Bigg Boss 13 justifying aggression by all means? In recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode Salman Khan gave a reply to Mahira Sharma which stormed social media. Salman backing Sidharth said, that don’t go near to Sidharth if you know he is strong!

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauhar Khan came in support of Mahira and tweeted: Shocking! watching different BiggBoss aggression is Justified by all means. Meanwhile, fans are also coming in support of Mahira and said Salman is being biased in the show.

By looking at the current scenario, it seems like Sidharth is the strongest contestant from all, and was once corned in the house. Though he has great capability to won the show, through his activity it seems like he is all about muscle power.

I’m shocked ! Im probably watching a different #biggboss ! aggression is justified by all means !! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 9, 2019

Meanwhile, 2 more names are gaining a lot more love from the audience, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz are one of the most popular contestants are lauded for their surviving skill in the house. Even winner of Bigg Boss 11 and 7 came in the front foot to back them, Shilpa Shinde in an interview said, by looking at the promo Seems like Asim is going good.

Bigg Boss 13 latest promo:

While Gauhar Khan openly said, Paras Chhabra has the winning quality and playing good, but if he speaks something wrong in the house then she won’t support her. Today in her recent tweet, after lashing Bigg Boss makers, Gauhar wrote Paras and Khesari Lal Yadav is playing good in the game.

Yes I find Paras the most balanced , but if he utters something wrong I will point it out ! It doesn’t take away from the fact that I think he shows qualities of a winner. The ways in which the majority of the house r behaving , unbelievable https://t.co/afsd1bYNxk — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 9, 2019

In the latest promo, the contestant is counting sins of Mahira and Sidharth, in the video, the duo was given a sack were other contestants have to put a chit writing there sins. Shehnaz Gill gave the chit to Mahira by saying Mahira is aggressive and Paras gave to Sid.