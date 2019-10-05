Bigg Boss 13 Day 6 Episode 6 October 5, 2019, written updates live: Bigg Boss 13, one of the most TRP gaining shows on air its Weekend Ka Vaar episode today. In episode 5 Salman Khan communicates with Bb housemates and gives them the gist of the outside world that audiences are reacting towards their behaviour.
The makers of Bigg Boss 13 has already released the Weekend Ka Vaar promo in which Salman Khan can be seen scolding BB housetemates for not performing the task with dignity. BB Housemates were divided into 2 teams as per Big Boss order, the contestants have to make other team members quit the game.
BB housemates alternately dressed up as medical staff and patients in Hospital task, in which contestants crossed all the limits for the sake of a game. Some attacked personally while some made another team member, to eat hair removal cream. Salman In Weekend ka Vaar got angry on the contestants and said, ‘get out the house’.
Watch the latest promo here:
#BiggBoss Hospital task mein huye behaviour se hai @BeingSalmanKhan khafa!
Jaaniye kyun aaj #WeekendKaVaar pe raat 9 baje.
Anytime on @justvoot.@Vivo_India #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/hxnIpQ7cWH
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 5, 2019
.@Devoleena_23 kyun nahi pasand karti #AsimRiaz ko?
Dekhte rahiye #BiggBoss13 har Mon-Fri,10:30 PM & Sat-Sun, 9 PM.
Anytime on @justvoot.@Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/PnYtbJk7Pt
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 4, 2019
However, to lighten up the mood Salman asked Shehnaz Gill to perform on ‘Bhumro’ song, the dapper also compliment Shehnaz and called her Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif. Earlier in episode 5, BB housemates had to go through Queen voting roting in which they have to vote to one contestant who will be the Queen of the House.
Punjab ki Katrina #ShehnaazGill kar rahi hai @BeingSalmanKhan ko apne dance se impress!
Dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar aaj raat 9 baje.
Anytime on @justvoot.@Vivo_India @bharatpeindia #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/1eQwVRRusw
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 5, 2019
BB housemates choose Devoleena Bhattacharjee for Queen task but Shefali Bagga didn’t vote her which led to the cancellation of the task. Indeed Bigg Boss 13 has all the elements to bring TRP from Paras Chhabra Fights to Shenaz Gill’s skillful drama. The Show has a fast forward theme in which 2 grand finales will be organized and from there only selected contestants can be taken to another 15 weeks. Indeed, bog Boss, 12 didn’t garner the TRP to overcome the lope pole BB makers brought a new strategy and will only choose contestants who are TRP stars.
Dil tod ke jin ladko ne kiya tha ladkiyon ko nominate, aaj unhi ko milenge black rings!
Watch #BiggBoss13 tonight at 10:30 PM.
Anytime on @justvoot.@Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/PQInQOk1kJ
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 4, 2019
Live Updates