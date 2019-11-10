Bigg Boss 13: In every season there is one contestant who really wins Salman Khan's heart, Fans call Salman Khan being biased, as he supports Sidharth Shukla for his aggression.

The competition is soaring high! Once again Bigg Boss makers are being lashed out by the audience, as they believe that Salman Khan gets biased to his favorite contestant. In the latest Weekend Ka Varr episode, Salman seems to justify Sidharth Shukla’s aggression.

Commenting on the issue, Salman said the whole house is against Sidharth, especially Mahira as she leaves no chance to poke Sidharth on small issues. After listening to this statement from Slaman, Mahira got a bit emotional, however backing Sidharth was not over and Salman further added, don’t do unnecessary drama.

Meanwhile, a question aroused among the audience that does Salman pick his favorite contestant every season? Today #BiasedhostSalmanKhan is trending on social media, by looking at the past seasons seems Tanishaa Mukerji, Gautam Gulati, and Shilpa Shinde were some of the contestants who was always back by Salman.

Bigg Boss 13 latest promo:

However, the BB fans are not liking the fact that Salman clearly said don’t go near Sidharth, when everyone knows he gets aggressive, even BB 7 winner Gauhar Khan through her tweet expressed her anger and wrote: Watching a different Bigg Boss where aggression is justified by all means, shocked!

In support, BB fans came in the front foot to support Mahira Sharma, as they believe she is a great player and one of the strongest contestants. Indeed, when the show displays something unacceptable, BB fans always support the one who they feel like deserving and unnecessarily poked by other contestants.

The same goes with Asim Riaz, who was touted to be the weakest in the house, soon he came up as a shining star in the show through his marvelous task performance. BB 11 winner, Shilpa Shinde in an interview said, though she hasn’t watched an episode of this season, by looking at the promo seems like Asim Riaz is playing good and can go far in the show.