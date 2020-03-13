Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana off-screen chemistry and lovely-dovely photoshoots cannot make their fans keep their eye off from them. Recently shared pictures show Himanshi sitting on Asim's laps, fans say its's Lap of Love!

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are back to their normal life after staying inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Asim was the first runner-up of the show and after coming out of the house, he reunites with his lady love Himanshi Khurana, to whom he confessed his love inside the house. The couple is frequently posting their pictures on their social accounts and their fans are really happy to see their PDA.

After working on his first music video with Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez, Asim Riaz is up with another music video along with her love Himanshi Khurana. He has shared pictures from behind the scenes and shots with Himanshi Khurana. Himanshi has also shared a picture on her official page.

The duo makes their fans glued to their account as they both keep on posting their lovely-dovely pictures on the accounts. Asimanshi fans have something or the other to talk about the couple. Recently we see Himanshi seated on Asim’s laps and smiling ear-to-ear. Where Asim on the other hand, has a stern look on his face. The pictures completely depict how much the couple is into each other.

My version of "Kalla Sohna Nai" Poster ❤️ Tag Daddu aka Rani n Majnu aka Baba 😌

Using #KallaSohnaNai Show some love ❤️

Like & RT#AsiManshi#StarBoyAsim pic.twitter.com/9nrjMfJDgy — Sumit (@Sumit_025) March 12, 2020

Asim and Himashi are seen spending much time together because of multiple shoots and projects. Besides music video, the duo is seen as having photoshoots for the magazine cover. Talking about the love story of Asimanshi, it started from the Bigg Boss house and grabbed lots of limelight. And now they are happily enjoying their life together.

During a recent interview, when Himanshi was asked about her plan to get married to Asim, she said that it would be too early to get married though they also want to get married but not so soon.

