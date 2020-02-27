TRP Report: Bigg Boss 13 Finale receives the massive response, Naagin 4 slips to number 5. The popular Indian TV show made it to the top 10. Check it out here.

TRP Report: Bigg Boss 13 grand finale has fetched super-impressive rating and the show has topped the TRP charts. The show hosted by superstar Salman Khan has dethroned Naagin 4 from the top stop. Sidharth Shukla walked away with the winner,s trophy and the prize money of Rs. 40 lakh in figures, in the grand finale of the show. The show has crossed all charts of TRP rating and made the most loved nad hit season in the history of Bigg Boss.

Unexpected changes in the ranking have marked history as one of the hit show named Naagin slips to rank 5, where other show also got shuffled up and down. Following the order after Bigg Boss finale, Ekta Kapoor’s Kumkum Bhagya lies at second position, Kundali Bhagya at third, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma at number four, Naagin 4 at five, Choti Sardarrni at six, reality show Indian Idol 11 at seven, longest-running daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at number eight, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke finally getting into the race by being on ninth position and last but not the least Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki at number ten in the TRP rating chart.

The grand show Bigg Boss 13 has given much to the television industry as it has captured many heading and was always on trend on all social media platforms, like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, youtube and many more. So it won’t be shocking to see the show leading the race and letting behind some of the big hit shows specially Naagin 4.

Well, you might have guessed about it already, but still, to let you know, Bigg Boss 13 finale garnered a massive response from the audience. Bigg Boss 13 grand finale topped the TRP chart, it placed itself at number one position. The makers are really happy for getting such massive support from the audience and planning for more such big shows ahead.

