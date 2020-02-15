Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale Update: Google is showing Paras Chabbra's name as the winner of the Bigg Boss 13, whenever a person searches for it. Notably, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 haven't made any official announcement yet and the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 13 would be broadcast tonight on Colors.

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: The most entertaining and controversial TV reality show, Bigg Boss season 13 has reached its last leg and its final episode would be broadcast on Saturday. The host of the show, superstar Salman Khan would announce the winner’s name and handover him a glittering trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore.

The show which lasted for over 5 months had Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Koena Mitra, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga, Shehanaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Siddhartha Dey, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Abu Malik, Vikas Pathak aka Hindustani Bhau, Tehseen Poonawalla, Daljit Kaur, Shefali Zariwala, Himakshi Khurana, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli and Khesari Lal Yadav as participants, who entertained the audience a lot.

Off 20 participants, only 6— Rashmi Desai, Shehnaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, and Paras Chhabra— made it to the finals and rest got eliminated from the show as they couldn’t impress the audience that much.

The fans have been supporting and voting for their favorite contestants, and trying to predict the winner’s name. Google has already declared Paras Chabra as the winner of the Bigg Boss season 13.

Notably, the show hasn’t ended yet and there is no official announcement on the winner’s name, but the search engine is showing Paras Chhabra as the winner of the show. Paras has been a strong contestant throughout the season and has the caliber to clinch the trophy. Notably, there are also rumors that would quit the show accepting Rs 10 lakh offer from the makers.

The suspense would be clear tonight in the final episode of Bigg Boss season 13 starting 8 pm onwards and the winner’s name would be announced by Salman Khan at 12 midnight.