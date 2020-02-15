Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale winner out: Rashami Desai would be eliminated from the Bigg Boss' house bagging 4th position in the show, said reports hours ahead of the Bigg Boss' grand finale, that has been scheduled to be held tonight at 9 pm.

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale winner out: The most controversial TV reality show, Bigg Boss 13’s Grand Finale would be broadcast tonight at 9 pm on Colors TV. The top 6 contests—Rashmi Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, and Shehnaz Gill survived till the finals and tonight, the host of the show Salman Khan would announce Bigg Boss 13 winner’s name.

Reports said Rashami Desai has been eliminated from the show after Arti Singh. Rashami Desai, a popular TV celebrity and one of the strong contestants, is likely to bag the fourth position in the show, said in a post shared by Bigg Boss 13 fan page on Facebook.

The post reads, Confirmed! Rashami Desai evicted from the Bigg Boss house. Now only Shehnaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, and Asim Riaz have been left in the race to the Bigg Boss 13 winner’s trophy.

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla were reportedly in a relationship before entering the house that gave limelight to the both and sparked fights between them.

As the promo showed, ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty would enter the Bigg Boss’ house on the grand finale. He along with the Salman Khan would announce the name of the participant going back home.

Earlier, the reports claimed eviction of Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh at the 6 and 5th positions respectively.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Koena Mitra, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga, Shehanaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Siddhartha Dey, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Abu Malik, Vikas Pathak aka Hindustani Bhau, Tehseen Poonawalla, Daljit Kaur, Shefali Zariwala, Himakshi Khurana, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli and Khesari Lal Yadav were the participants and wild card entries this season in Bigg Boss’ house.