Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar, November 16, 2019: In tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, viewers will get to see the tussle between Hindustani Bhau and Vishal Aditya Singh in front of host Salman Khan. Why will they fight and what will go wrong? Find out here.

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar, November 16, 2019: The most controversial show on television Bigg Boss 13 is back with the host Salman Khan in its Weekend Ka Vaar. Today, Salman will be pulling up the contestants for their actions inside the BB house in the last week. On the other hand, fans also wait for the actor to take a class of the housemates in the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. From the tussle between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai to strong friendship between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Devoleena, the equations in the Bigg Boss 13 house is changing with each passing day.

Today’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode is going to be tough for Vishal Aditya Singh and Hindustani Bhau as they will be seen locking horns in front of Salman. According to the latest promo, Salman will ask contestants to tag them with the different tags he has given to them. Following the instruction, Devoleena will call Shefali Zariwala Dishaheen as she thinks that Shefali has been biased in the post to which she will react in a drastic manner.

Apart from this Vishal also gives Bhau the tag of Bol Bachchan. This will lead to the fight between Vishal and Bhau in front of Salman and he will be seen taking their class thereafter. How will Salman react to it, who will he scold? All of these answers you’ll get in today’s episode. Also, Salman will pull up those contestants also those who behaved uncommonly in the house.

Also, tonight’s episode is going to be a Children’s Day special episode as Bharti Singh and Harsh will There will be more twists and turns coming up in the next week. Also, who will be evicted next from the house is something everyone is thinking as of now.