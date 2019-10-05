Bigg Boss 13: One of the highest TRP garnering show, Bigg Boss 13 has landed up in unending controversy, #JehadFelataBigBoss is currently trending on social media. Netizens are slamming BB makers for bringing up the Bed-sharing concept. A Twitterati wrote, that Bigg Boss is promoting Jehad in our country. Read tweets here.

Bigg Boss 13: Publicity is good or bad all the worthy for reality TV shows as it helps them to garner a lot of attention. Bigg Boss 13 launched its first episode on September 30. The Show before and after its release created a lot of buzzes. From Salman Khan’s fight in launch event to Amisha Patel’s entry as Maalkin.

Now it’s one more unending controversy is cornering around as #JehadFelataBigBoss is trending on social media. Twitterati’s are lashing out Bigg Boss 13 makers, for bringing up Bed Friends Forever (BFF) concept in the show, Where Asim Riaz from Jammu has to share his bed with Brahim Girl. According to Twitterati, they believe its a boost for Jihad, as contestants have to hold the vegetable in their mouth and pass it to other housemates.

Social media is flooded with angry comments, a Twitterati wrote BB makers want to defame Sanatan Dharma it is the beauty of Bharat. Don’t break our culture by bringing up these concepts. We love our culture and respect other religions too but that doesn’t mean Jihadi ideology.

While others wrote: Bigg Boss 13 is presenting an open Porn on TV in which Muslim guy romances with Hindu girl is not acceptable. We Hindus should not watch this kind of bullshit. Meanwhile, many Salman fans unfollowed him for promoting the show.

Read Tweets here:

#जेहाद_फैलाता_bigboss

Why they want to defame our sanatan Dharma…? Our Sanatan Dharma is a beauty of Bharat…Don't try to break our cultures..

We respect to others religion's but not jihadi ideology…. #BoycottBigBoss #ban_biggboss pic.twitter.com/lvjhWFgqBU — Dr.anu (@Rathore094568) October 5, 2019

Y ppl r watching this show, what knowledge they get by watching this show??? Now introducing new concept of sharing bed with so called ''BFFs". On a serious note Ppl watching this show shld consult psychiatrist#जेहाद_फैलाता_bigboss #BigBoss13 pic.twitter.com/QOobp1pJi0 — Nidhi Thakkar 🇮🇳 (@nidhithakkar245) October 5, 2019

@BeingSalmanKhan

It can be culture of ur family where boys and girls who doesn't have any relation shares their bed but it's not India's culture why u r interested in such shameless things stop ruing India's culture by ur nasty show #BigBoss

#जेहाद_फैलाता_bigboss — Indrani 🇮🇳❤️🇮🇳 (@Indian_Indrani) October 5, 2019

Just started blocking them.will wait for Monday and if they don't change the concept, Will remove @ColorsTv channel from my Tv#जेहाद_फैलाता_bigboss pic.twitter.com/QU7hsL8HMB — Datta Vicky (@VickyDu88741098) October 5, 2019

However, the BB makers believe that whether the publicity is good or bad all acceptable. Today the makers will on air it’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Colors Tv. Salman Khan can be seen lashing out BB housemates for not performing the task in a decent way and said get out of the house. Meanwhile, Punjabi tadka, Shehnaz gill performs on Bhumro song and requested Salamna Khan to launch her in Bollywood.

Watch latest promo here: