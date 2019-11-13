Bigg Boss 13: Ex-contestant of Bigg Boss Kamya Punjabi has once again come out to support her friend Sidharth Shukla. She took to her Twitter handle to express her feelings for what's happening in the show, she also slammed the other contestants for targeting her friend.

Bigg Boss 13: As we know that Kamya Punjabi and Sidharth Shukla belong to the same industry and are good friends. Kamya has been often seen supporting the actor friend. Now, she has once again come out in support of Sidharth after watching Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13. It seems that Kamya got really upset and unhappy with whatever going on with Sidharth in the BB house. Her views are in sync with the host Salman Khan, who has always seen supporting Sidharth in the fights inside the house.

Yesterday, Kamya took to her Twitter to express her feelings and extend her support for Sidharth. The tweet reads Arre BB13 ke waasiyo kuch toh naya karlo… Sidharth ne kitne ande khaye? Sidharth kitna kaam karta hai? Kisse kapde pack kawata hai? Kitna aalsi hai, magarmach hai aur na jaane kya kya hai… bhaiya jo bhi hai bas wahi hai ab tak.

This has shown her support for the Balika Vadhu actor and how she feels bad about other contestants that they are using useless ways to be in the limelight. Well, she also tweeted Ohhhhh Devoleena ne camera meh dekh kar jo kaha woh Salman Khan ke liye tha right? Devoleena asked that if she is targetting Sidharth in the house.

Arre #BB13 ke waasiyo kuch toh naya karlo…. @sidharth_shukla ne kitne ande khaye? #SidharthShukla kitna kaam karta hai? Kisse kapde pack karwata hai? Kitna aalsi hai, magarmach hai aur na jaane kya kya hai… bhaiya jo bhi hai bas wahi hai ab tak 🤩 #BB13 @ColorsTV — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 12, 2019

Ohhhhh #Devoleena ne camera meh dekh kar jo kaha woh @BeingSalmanKhan ke liye tha right? #bb13 @ColorsTV — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 12, 2019

On the other hand, Salman has supported Sidharth on this Weekend Ka Vaar episode in which he said that Sidharth is the only one who is running the show, while others kept on complaining about him. Salman has even said that everyone pokes him just to be in the limelight because of him. Sidharth has been in the spotlight since the beginning of the show and he has always participated with full enthusiasm in every task. What do you think, will Sidharth win the trophy of Bigg Boss 13? Tell us in the comment section.