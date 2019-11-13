The high-voltage drama in the Bigg Boss house seems to be taking a new turn with each passing day. It has managed to entertain the audience since its beginning and that’s why Salman Khan’s show has maintained its top position in the BARC ratings. As we saw Arti Singh became the first captain of Bigg Boss 13, followed by Shefali Zariwala and now it’s time for another captaincy task and the contestants will be seen fighting for the position in the upcoming episode.
Bigg Boss announced a new captaincy task wherein Asim Riaz, Arhaan Khan and Vishal Aditya Singh have been kept inside the cave. As per the task, contestants will be provided with snow which they have to stuff inside the cave stopping Asim, Arhaan, and Vishal from coming out. If any of the contestants come out, they shall break a plate of the other contestants and that person will lose the chance of becoming the next captain of the BB house.
This captaincy task is going to be fun watching because of the grouping factor in the house. Where you will see Sidharth Shukla’s gang will stop Arhaan and on the other hand, Rashami Desai’s group will stop Asim from coming out of the cave. Here Vishal will get the advantage as he has a neutral image in the house and all the contestants are in his support. Bigg Boss announced that Vishal will be one of the contenders and Asim and Arhaan will be in the cave.
However, Arhaan gets the chance to come out of the cave and now if we believe the sources then Vishal Aditya Singh, Paras Chhabra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Mahira Sharma will compete in the captaincy task. Tonight’s episode is going to be interesting as it will tell us who will be the next captain of the house.
