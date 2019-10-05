Bigg Boss season 13 has it all from drama to love to action. Lately, Paras Chhabra has been making headlines for getting attention from girls Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz Gill. His girlfriend Akanksha Puri was asked about the same and she gave a shocking response, read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri says she wants him to be surrounded by girls in BB house

Bigg Boss 13: The most controversial TV reality show has begun and it is creating a lot of buzz on social media. Bigg Boss season 13 started on September 29 and today 6th and the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the show and will be premiered featuring host Salman Khan and other celebrity contestants. On the of the contestants of Bigg Boss, Paras Chhabra has been in news from the first day because of fighting with other housemates and getting a lot of attention from female contestants.

Splitsvilla 5 winner Paras is getting a lot of love from Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill in the BB house. In the show, he is always seen spending time with girls and they also take his side sometimes. Paras is definitely loving the popularity he has been getting, despite having a girlfriend outside BB house he’s entertaining girls. Paras has been dating Akanksha Puri from a long time and after looking at their social media it seems they are in love.

Recently, Akanksha was asked about Paras and the attention he’s getting on the show to which she gave a shocking response. Akanksha said, she’s happy with the fact that her boyfriend is getting so much popularity and she’s proud of him. She also added that the kind of personality Paras has he will definitely attract girls and there’s no harm in it. In fact, Puri wants that girls should surround him and give him an immense lover. After her statement, it is obvious that she is not getting upset or insecure.

It is shocking to hear Akanksha’s response as she’s happy about the fact that girls are fighting for Paras and he’s playing the game very well. In today’s episode it will be interesting to see the contestants fight over nominations. Out of 13 contestants, one participant will leave the show and many speculations of the same have been made but no name has come out yet.