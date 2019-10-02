Bigg Boss 13: Television popular actors Rashmi Desai and Sidharth Shukla, ever since they have entered the Bigg Boss 13, the actors have been giving cold vibes for quite a long time.

Television popular actors Rashmi Desai and Sidharth Shukla, ever since they have entered the Bigg Boss 13, the actors have been giving cold vibes for quite a long time. Also, when Rashmi Desai came to know she would share the bed with Sidharth Shukla, she seemed to be uncomfortable. But interestingly after their entry int the Bigg Boss, it seems like the platform will amend the broken relations. For the past two days, Rashmi Desai can be seen in their let it go attitude and moving toward a cordial relation. In the upcoming episode, Rashmi Desai will reportedly be seen talking her equation with Sidharth.

Opening up about Aarti Singh and Paras Chhabra, Rashami will be seen talking they had professional conflicts and they had never crossed each other’s paths. Since under one roof, she doesn’t mind taking the first step towards reconciliation.

Though Rashmi Desai and Sidharth Shukla seemed to be awkward in sharing beds, there are contestants like Koena Mitra and Shefali Bagga were pleased to share the beds with each other. Also, sanskari playboy Paras Chhabra was elated to share the bed with Arti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

On day one, while Azim Riaz was slammed by the housemates his racist comments. Contestants also talked about gender equality. On the first day Bigg Boss, Ameesha Patel, the making of the Bigg Boss, the house came to give some interesting tasks. Bigg Boss 13 which also features Koena Mitra and Devoleena Bhatacherjee will air the show on Colors ta 10:30 pm.