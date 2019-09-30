Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Sidharth Shukla Wiki, Bio, Height, Weight, Age, Girlfriend, Wife, Affair, Latest Photos & More: Television actor has made his way to the Big Boss 13 house and the audience and his fans are excited to watch him in the reality show, how he entertains the audience and how he is going to tackle the tough tasks and situations in BB 13 house.

Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Sidharth Shukla Wiki, Bio, Height, Weight, Age, Girlfriend, Wife, Affair, Latest Photos & More: Television heartthrob Sidharth Shukla has made his entry into the grand Bigg Boss 13 house yesterday, September 29 and the actor is all set to entertain the audience with the daily dose of drama in the house. His fans have been waiting to watch him on the popular reality show since the news went viral of the actor entering into the Bigg Boss 13 house. The actor was really excited for Bigg Boss 13 as he says that he likes winning and he plays games just to win, but it’s a game and he can’t predict anything.

Well! Sidharth is known for his popular roles in the famous Indian daily soaps like Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajannabi, Love U Zindagi, Dil Se Dil Tak and Balika Vadhu. This is not his first reality show, earlier the actor has participated in the reality shows like Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. But Bigg Boss is totally different for him as compared to other reality shows he had been a part of. It will be amazing to see how he deals with the daily drama in the house of Bigg Boss.

Talking about his work front, the 39-years-old actor was last seen opposite Rashami Desai in the Indian daily soap Dil Se Dil Tak which aired in 2017. Now, as he has made up to the Bigg Boss 13 house, he ensures that he wins the show and says that the show was perfect for him to participate as he likes doing different tasks and accept the challenges.

Sidharth Shukla Biography & Wiki Real Name Siddharth Shukla Nickname Sidd Profession Actor and Model Physical Stats Height 6’ 2” (188 cm) Weight 80 kg (176 lbs) Body Measurement 44-34-16.5

Chest Size – 44 Inches

Waist Size – 34 Inches

Biceps Size – 16.5 Inches

Body Shape – Hourglass

Shoe Size- 11 (US) Hair Color Black Eye Color Black Personal Life Date of Birth 12 December 1980 Age (2018) 38 Years Birth Place Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Home Address Mumbai Current City Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Zodiac Sign Sagittarius School St. Xavier’s High School, Fort, Mumbai College Rachana Sansad School Of Interior Design, Mumbai Educational Qualification Graduate in Interior Designing Money Factor Salary 60,000/day (INR) Net Worth 1 million Family Stats Father Ashok Shukla (Civil Engineer) Mother Rita Shukla Brother N/A Sister 2 (Elder) Marital Status Unmarried Children Son- N/A

Daughter- N/A Girlfriends Drashti Dhami (Actress) Wife N/A Hobbies Gyming

We wish that the hope of the actor turns into reality. Bigg Boss 13 telecasts on Colors Tv, Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm and on Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm with the host Salman Khan. Other than Sidharth, these celebrities have entered into the BB 13 house- Dalljiet Kaur, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Koena Mitra, Aarti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Abu Malik, Asim Riaz, and Shefali Bagga.