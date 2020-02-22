Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Fans of Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla finds her new reality show least interesting and wants the makers to stop telecasting the Show

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Reality Show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which was on aired just after completion of the most controversial show, Bigg Boss is said to be the continuation of BiggBoss. Netizens after commenting negatively have signed a petition to stop the show. After making hashtag of SidNaz famous , viewers now want them to see in a TV serial together. They have taken Twitter to express what they actually want from the makers.

Nowadays hashtag SidNaazShow is getting popular and trendy. Appreciators of Shehnaz Kaur Gill believes that running show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is not worth, it and therefore it should stop telecasting.

The most entertaining contestant of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz Gill in her running show on colors TV is looking for a perfect life partner accompanied by Paras Chhabra, and the fans are farthest away from being entertained this time around voicing their concerns about the show on twitter they wrote that the show is damaging the reputation and her likeability, and she should be pulled out of the show.

Shehnaaz was loved in the Bigg Boss house and her playful expression of love with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and it seems like fans are still in Sidnaaz hangover as they have been demanding a show that pairs the two together since the very moment Bigg Boss 13 ended.

Fans have completely turned a blind eye to the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge show evident by the lack of viewership of the show which is far no way near the historic viewership numbers of Bigg Boss part of which can be blamed to the uninteresting and repetitive programming of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

