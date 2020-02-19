Fans of Bigg Boss 13 can't get enough of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla together, making FansDemandSidNaazShow trend with over a million tweets.

Bigg Boss 13 is in the history books, yet people can’t get over SidNaaz. Still craving to see the love and bond that blossomed between the Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill on their Television, making FansDemandSidNaaz show trend on Twitter with over a million tweets.

Keeping in mind the raging popularity of Bigg Boss 13, Colors immediately roped in Shehnaaz Gill and fellow contestant Paras Chhabra for another reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is yet complete even a week of its programming and fans have taken it to Twitter to voice their dissatisfaction with the show.

Fans of the Punjabi Sensation claim that the show damages her reputation she built during her stint in the Bigg Boss house and they would rather see Shenaaz and Sidharth together in a different show, than watch her get married on live Tv.

There has been unparalleled support for Sidharth Shukla to the point that he won Bigg Boss 13 and part of his popularity can be credited to his adored connection with Shehnaaz Gill, which has made fans root for the two, even after conclusion of the show and demanding Colors to pair them together in a show.

It will be interesting to see whether Colors is able to capitalize on this popularity and fan craze for the two, as their attempt of launching the spin off show for Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill in the form Mujhse Shaadi Karoge isn’t sitting well with the fans, failing to get the fan support the makers of the show desired.