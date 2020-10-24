Rahul Vaidya is emerging as the trump card of Bigg Boss 14. After a rather slow start, the singer had shed his inhibitions to emerge as one of the strongest contestants inside the house. Particularly the week gone by, has shown Rahul’s personality in the truest sense possible. From getting praised by the seniors for his dedication towards the task to paving his way to the Twitter top trends on Friday night post his argument with Pavitra Punia.

It all started after Rahul and Jaan’s minor argument. This argument soon led to a confrontation in which Nishant, Jaan and Nikki told Rahul that even after spending ample time together, they are not able to trust him. Rahul is then seen discussing the fight with Pavitra and says that he doesn’t want friends who tell him to prove their friendship every single time.

Later in the day, Nishant, Nikki and Jaan get together to tell Pavitra that Rahul said that Pavitra has a crush on Abhinav. This enrages Pavitra, who hurls a barrage of insults towards Rahul. Rahul, on the other hand, maintains that he did say that Pavitra has a crush on Abhinav and this observation was based on Weekend Ka Vaar, wherein Pavitra herself confessed that she would like to go on a date with Abhinav.

He added that having a crush is not something to be frowned upon and has nothing to do with the character of somebody. But, Pavitra maintains that what Rahul said was derogatory and breaks down into tears. As the housemates console Pavitra, they decide to isolate Rahul citing that he has no control over his words. Soon after the episodes aired, BB fans came to Rahul Vaidya’s support and claimed that he might lift the winners’ trophy this year.

If the latest reports are to go by, Salman Khan will support Rahul Vaidya on this Weekend Ka Vaar and tell Pavitra that there is nothing wrong in what Rahul said.

