Rahul Vaidya took to top trends on social media on Saturday after he defended his stance in fight against Pavitra Punia over crush remark. The singer has shown a tremendous and impressive change in his personality in one week.

Rahul Vaidya is emerging as the trump card of Bigg Boss 14. After a rather slow start, the singer had shed his inhibitions to emerge as one of the strongest contestants inside the house. Particularly the week gone by, has shown Rahul’s personality in the truest sense possible. From getting praised by the seniors for his dedication towards the task to paving his way to the Twitter top trends on Friday night post his argument with Pavitra Punia.

It all started after Rahul and Jaan’s minor argument. This argument soon led to a confrontation in which Nishant, Jaan and Nikki told Rahul that even after spending ample time together, they are not able to trust him. Rahul is then seen discussing the fight with Pavitra and says that he doesn’t want friends who tell him to prove their friendship every single time.

Later in the day, Nishant, Nikki and Jaan get together to tell Pavitra that Rahul said that Pavitra has a crush on Abhinav. This enrages Pavitra, who hurls a barrage of insults towards Rahul. Rahul, on the other hand, maintains that he did say that Pavitra has a crush on Abhinav and this observation was based on Weekend Ka Vaar, wherein Pavitra herself confessed that she would like to go on a date with Abhinav.

The dignity and perseverance with which #RahulVaidya is playing the game in #BiggBoss14 is applaud worthy. @rahulvaidya23 is someone I would like to see till the very end in this show. #WeSupportRahulVaidya @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/IBi3zjjvhw — Ankita Shah (@Ankita_Shah8) October 23, 2020

I am really liking @rahulvaidya23 you are playing well and you also look like a humble nice person with a lot of logics 👍👍 playing well bro #RahulVaidya #BiggBoss2020 🙌🙌 — Vikaas Kalantri (@VikasKalantri) October 20, 2020

Not been interested in @BiggBoss this season. But #RahulVaidya makes people want to watch the show only for him. Saw his bit in singing task, and he was outstanding. An ENTERTAINER and a gem. He is here with his hardwork! Hope he goes all the way! #WeSupportRahulVaidya pic.twitter.com/FryJ2NYwXw — Shivam 🇮🇳 (@itsShivam18) October 23, 2020

Sorry #PavitraPunia but you really went far with your arguments.. Isme aurato ki izzat, ghar tutte hai etc baap re. Honestly this was also exaggerated. #RahulVaidya #BiggBoss14 #BB14 — Priyanka Hemanti Bhatt (@iPriyankaBhatt) October 23, 2020

Only real man in the #BB14 house who can shut down the mouths of fraud feminists who plays women card in every single topic. Rubina, Pavitra & Nikki had played the women card against him but he won the battle in the end.#RahulVaidya pic.twitter.com/tB4wA1AnT5 — Khadoos_Aadmi (@Khadoos_Aadmi) October 23, 2020

" I'm not Sorry for What I said "

You Should not at all !!🔥#RahulVaidya #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/wPHCXISoPG — Mora Piya.. (@girls4girl) October 23, 2020

He added that having a crush is not something to be frowned upon and has nothing to do with the character of somebody. But, Pavitra maintains that what Rahul said was derogatory and breaks down into tears. As the housemates console Pavitra, they decide to isolate Rahul citing that he has no control over his words. Soon after the episodes aired, BB fans came to Rahul Vaidya’s support and claimed that he might lift the winners’ trophy this year.

If the latest reports are to go by, Salman Khan will support Rahul Vaidya on this Weekend Ka Vaar and tell Pavitra that there is nothing wrong in what Rahul said.

