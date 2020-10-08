Jasmin Bhasin's rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni has given a reaction to her flirtatious behaviour with Sidharth Shukla during a task in Bigg Boss 14 last night. Here's what he has to say.

Bigg Boss 14 is turning fascinating with each passing day.With the Toofani seniors, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan making inconveniences for all the freshers at each progression, the show is by all accounts getting a movement. All the girls, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Rubina Dilaik, and Sara Gurpal had to lure Sidharth with their sexy moves and earn the immunity. Be that as it may, it would seem that a few watchers didn’t comprehend it was a ‘task’ and began discussing Jasmin’s blending closeness to Sidharth. While some began raising questions on the team, others pointed fingers at her.

We as a whole realize that Jasmin Bhasin has known Sid for quite a while. Subsequently, the two offer a decent relationship inside the house.The two have worked together in Colors TV’s show Dil Se Dil Tak along with Rashami Desai. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s relationship bits of gossip have been getting out and about since quite a while now. Presently, fans needed to comprehend what Aly feels about the task. Amazingly, he has responded to her closeness and coquettish conduct with Sidharth.

He attacked individuals pointing fingers at Jasmin and decoding an alternate significance of her bond with Sidharth. He asked people to quit making stories and see it as task.Further, he added that he is proud of the way Jasmin is competing in Bigg Boss 14. ‘We know the truth and I am pleased with her bcoz I advised her before going give ur best and she is putting forth a valiant effort”, he said.

Check out his tweet beneath:

Some people are so dumb here lol come on guys it’s a game she was doing her task.. and we all know she is best in it. kkk ho ya fir bb.. stop making stories.. we know the reality and I m proud of her bcoz I told her before going give ur best ❤️ and she giving her best ❤️ #bb14 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 8, 2020

In an tweet earlier, he had expressed that Jasmin should emerge as a winner. He had written: “I will miss u J.I want u to win this one, that’s y I don’t want ki tu jaldi bahar aaye hahah… trophy leke aana I m waiting #jasmininbb14.”

